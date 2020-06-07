× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 5, 2020

Edward J. Burback 93 of Lincoln went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020. Born in 1926 to John and Amelia (Reinkert) Burback in Brainard, NE. Member of Immanuel Church, Welfare Society, Plumbers Local # 88, former plumber at Reinhardt Plumbing and retired from Norden Labs as a plumber. The last child to pass away of 9 brothers and 5 sisters. Edward loved his model train sets and his grandchildren.

Survivors include wife of 74 years Esther Burback, sons Dale (Betty) Burback, Rodney (Sherry) Burback, daughters Dianne (Melvin) Baumfalk all of Lincoln, Kathy (Jim) Newcomm of Omaha. 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents John and Amelia Burback, 8 brothers and 5 sisters.

Visitation will be: Wednesday 9-9 and with the Family 6-8pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:00am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 a Street-Lincoln. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Peter Schroeder officiating. Memorials to Immanuel Reformed Church. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

