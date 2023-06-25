Ed is survived by wife, Grace Gorynski; children: Scott Gorynski (Candice), Michelle Briscoe (deceased) (Gary), Allison Gerkensmeyer (Brian), Deidre Cartwright (Tom), Kyle Gorynski, Alec Gorynski (Laura); his grandchildren; dog, Ginger; and sisters: Helen Cavin (Don), Chris Ruzicka, and Mary Gorynska-Lehmann.

Memorial donations can be made to AA or to the Refugee Council USA. At Ed's request, we will not have a funeral, but will host a memorial at a later date.