April 3, 1939 - September 18, 2020

Edward F. Lanning, 81, died Sept. 18, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebr. He was born Apr. 3, 1939, to E.L. and M. Irene (McPhearson) Lanning in Tulsa, Okla. Ed attended Tulsa Public Schools and was a proud member of the Central High School Class of 1957. He earned a B.M.E. and M.M. from the University of Tulsa and a D.M.A. in Clarinet Performance from the University of Missouri—Kansas City. He taught in the Tulsa Public Schools, the University of Tennessee—Martin, Morningside College in Sioux City, Ia., and retired from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Ia.

For more than 25 years Ed was principal clarinetist in the Sioux City Symphony. He managed the symphony during the 1979-1980 season. He co-founded and conducted the Colorado Springs (Colo.) Chamber Orchestra and conducted the Pueblo (Colo.) Symphony. He married Jackie Toney of Tulsa. They had two children, Julia Kay and Ronald Edward. He later married JoAnn (Crear) Copas, becoming a wonderful dad to Alysa.