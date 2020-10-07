November 15, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Edward “Ed” James Slips, 74, of Grand Island passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Ed was born November 15, 1945 in Grand Island, the son of Edward and Enid (Gipe) Slips. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1964. Ed then attended Kearney State College before he enlisted in the United States Navy November 9, 1965. He was stationed at various duty stations in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean during the Vietnam Era and was honorably discharged August 25, 1969. He then returned to Kearney State College and graduated in 1973 with a degree in History/Social Science.

He was employed with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services as a parole officer for 37 years, from which he retired. On May 30, 2007 Ed married Terry Snodgrass. Ed was a member of the Grand Island United Veterans Club Honor Guard and had proudly received the position of Commander. He was also a member of the United Congregational Church and the American Legion. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed was also a friend of all felines. He was a lifetime Corvette owner and enthusiast and an avid collector of antiques.