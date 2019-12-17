October 6, 1927 - December 12, 2019

Edward Earl Hartshorn, 92, of Pleasant Dale, passed away December 12, 2019. Born October 6, 1927 in Lincoln, NE to David R. and Dorothy E. (Thaller) Hartshorn. U. S. Navy Veteran. Ret. Carpenter for Burlington Northern Railroad and Farmer. Ed was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles. His favorite thing to do was dance.

Family members include his fiancé Judy Steffens; daughter Jane (David) Meierhenry; son-in-law Mike Krass and friend Melanie; grandchildren Tracy Rosowski, Dana Krass, Jamie and Jason Hoffman, Adam and Daisy Krass, Jennifer Meierhenry and Chris Storms; great-grandchildren Emma Rosowski, Zachary Hoffman, Nathan Hoffman, Grace Rosowski, Gretchen Hoffman, Ruby Rosowski, Taylor Krass, Aiden Krass; sister Joan Wilson; brother Delbert Hartshorn; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane; parents; daughter Joan Hartshorn Krass; brothers Bill, George, Kenny and Don; sister Mildred.

An informal open house for family and friends to celebrate Ed's life will be held on Thursday (12-19-19) from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Lincoln Eagles Club, 500 W. Industrial Lake Drive. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com