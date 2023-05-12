Edward D. Sewell died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 9. Born to Bob and Betty Sewell on June 10, 1953 at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. Raised in Phoenix, AZ he joined the US Navy in May, 1971. A Vietnam Veteran, he was serving on the USS Midway when Saigon fell and his ship participated in the evacuation. He later served as a recruiter in Cedar Rapids, IA where he met his wife in 1979. They were married in 1980 and moved to California where LuAnn was stationed in the Navy. Ed left the Navy in July, 1980 and began his first civilian job in Visalia, CA. They stayed in California until 1997, when they moved to Lincoln.