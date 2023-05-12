Edward D. Sewell
June 10, 1953 - May 9, 2023
Edward D. Sewell died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 9. Born to Bob and Betty Sewell on June 10, 1953 at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. Raised in Phoenix, AZ he joined the US Navy in May, 1971. A Vietnam Veteran, he was serving on the USS Midway when Saigon fell and his ship participated in the evacuation. He later served as a recruiter in Cedar Rapids, IA where he met his wife in 1979. They were married in 1980 and moved to California where LuAnn was stationed in the Navy. Ed left the Navy in July, 1980 and began his first civilian job in Visalia, CA. They stayed in California until 1997, when they moved to Lincoln.
Ed became a committed born again Christian in December 1980 and it was his biggest life changing decision! He loved his Savior and wanted everyone he met to hear the good new message of the gospel – hope and redemption!
Although he endured great difficulties with his disabilities, he always trusted God's plan and purpose for his life. And now he is home in heaven, healed and pain free and rejoicing.
Survived by his wife, LuAnn; Son, Joshua (Kristine) of Lincoln; Grandchildren, Noah, Emma and Caleb; Sisters, Georgia (Skip) and Ann all of Snowflake, AZ; Many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents and brothers Richard, William, and Donald.
Memorial Service: Monday, May 15, 11:30 a.m., Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 South Street.
Memorial donations to Grace Community Evangelical Church in Lincoln or Food Bank of Lincoln.
Condolences at www.bmlfh.com.