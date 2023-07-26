Edward C. Shaw

Nov. 14, 1935 - July 24, 2023

Edward C. Shaw, 87, of Lincoln, NE. passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

Ed was born in Louisville, KY, on November 14, 1935, to Knowles Shaw Jr. and Virginia (Reno) Shaw Kaufman. Ed served for the U.S. Air Force, worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 40 years and sang barbershop with the Lincoln Continentals for over 50 years. In retirement he worked for Omalink, Honda of Lincoln and volunteered for Nebraska State Patrol motor-assist.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, William Kaufman; father-in-law, Don Zeiss; son, Gregg Shaw; daughter, Danette McLain; brother, Kay Shaw; and sisters: Lois Shaw and Betty Kaufman. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Shaw; son, Scott Shaw (Marla); daughter, Danielle Bingham; sisters: Pat Haney (Trent) and Freida Eggleton (Leo); granddaughter, Taylor Pfortmiller (John); grandsons: Hogan Shaw, Justin Shaw, Blake McLain and Parker Bingham; and great-grandsons: Mogli and Louie Cedric Pfortmiller; brother-in-law, Don Zeiss Jr. (Jan); many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ed's life will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., also at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials to Capital Humane Society, Lincoln Continentals or People's City Mission.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnfh.com.