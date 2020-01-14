Edna Mae Day
View Comments

Edna Mae Day

{{featured_button_text}}

January 4, 1923 - January 12, 2020

Edna Mae Day, age 97 of Wymore passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1923 in R. Barneston. She married William S. Day on January 8, 1946.

Survivors: sons, Don (Dee) Day of Wymore and Dennis (Joyce) Day of Beatrice; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial established to Edna Mae Day Scholarship Fund. www.ghchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edna Day, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News