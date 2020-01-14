January 4, 1923 - January 12, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Edna Mae Day, age 97 of Wymore passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1923 in R. Barneston. She married William S. Day on January 8, 1946.
Survivors: sons, Don (Dee) Day of Wymore and Dennis (Joyce) Day of Beatrice; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial established to Edna Mae Day Scholarship Fund. www.ghchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of Edna Day, please visit Tribute Store.