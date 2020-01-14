Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Edna Mae Day, age 97 of Wymore passed away on January 12, 2020. She was born on January 4, 1923 in R. Barneston. She married William S. Day on January 8, 1946.

Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with family present from 6-7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial established to Edna Mae Day Scholarship Fund. www.ghchapel.com.