December 25, 1926 - August 10, 2020

Edna M. Wisnieski, 93, of Lincoln, NE passed away on August 10, 2020. She was born in Aloys, NE on December 25, 1926.

Survivors include sons Michael Wisnieski of Dodge, NE, and Paul Wisnieski of Lincoln, daughters Jean Schlisner of Ellijay, GA, Joanne (Donald) Pepperl of Lincoln, Karen (Dean) Moeller of Westminster, CO, Lois (Kelvin) Kriger of Lincoln, NE, and Barbara Sherry of Tumwater, WA, daughter-in-law, Diana Wisnieski of Dodge, NE. 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters Lorraine Burger and Betty Guenther of West Point, NE, sisters-in-law Annie Wolff of West Point, NE, and Elaine Wolff of South Dakota, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hubert, son, Patrick, siblings and their spouses, Verna and Joe Koren, Anne and Theodore Wolff, Norma and John Mlnarik, Hilary and Marie Wolff and Leonard and Lorraine Wolff, Walter Wolff, Rainold Wolff and two brothers-in-law, Tom Burger and Kenneth Guenther.

Memorials are suggested to Matt Talbot Kitchen or Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be emailed to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Edna Wisnieski , please visit Tribute Store.