Edna L. Prange, 89, of Lincoln, NE passed away November 29, 2019. She was born December 29, 1929 in Hoxie, KS to Ernest and Hulda Hesterberg. She became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in 1952. On April 8, 1961, she married Clyde and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. She liked cooking, baking and spending time growing her flowers.