May 28, 1927 - May 14, 2020

Edna I. (Harms) Brethouwer, 92, Lincoln, passed away Thursday (540). Born May 28,1927 to John and Adeline (Schmidt) Harms, Adams, NE. Edna worked in the Insurance Industry and was a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church. She loved quilting, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Survivors: son, Bill (Joan) Brethouwer, Cheyenne, WY; Grandchildren: Linda (Gary) Ahrens, Grand Island, NE; Melissa (Paul) Larsen, Tomball, TX; Darrell (Jody) Sayer, Waverly, NE; Heather Brethouwer, Elmwood, NE; Landon (Tamara) Brethouwer, Honolulu, HI; Nicholas (Sarah) Brethouwer, Aurora, CO; Valoree (Stephen) Nicholson, Lincoln, NE; 11 great – grandchildren and 1 great – great grandchild; 3 brothers: Bill, Eddie, and Louie Harms; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lloyd R. (Buss), daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Darrell Sayer, 3 sisters and 7 brothers.

A service will be held Monday May 18th at 10 a.m, Lincoln Memorial Chapel, 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Pastor Greg Bouvier, Sheridan Lutheran Church officiating. There will be no visitation. Covid restrictions. Condolences: lincolnfh.com

