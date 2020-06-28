Edith Mae (Manley) Mencl, 82 years, born in Beatrice on June 26, 1938, to Raymond and Berdith (Harwick) Manley, passed away at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln on Friday, June 26, 2020, of heart problems. Edith, a lifelong resident of Beatrice, graduated from Beatrice High School before marrying Elmer Mencl on February 25, 1956 in the First Christian Church of Virginia Nebraska. Family was most important to her; watching and helping her two daughters grow, as well as watching and guiding her six grandchildren and enjoying her thirteen great-grandchildren. Edith enjoyed bowling, reading, doing word puzzles, watching game shows and crime dramas, being outside, gardening and encouraging her flowers to grow. Edith never met a dog or a cat that she didn't try to befriend.