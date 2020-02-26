February 2, 1929 - February 24, 2020

Edith Lucille (Thomas) Boeck Wiler, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse. She was born near Burchard on February 2, 1929 to Nicholas and Erma (Carrico) Thomas. Lucille attended schools at Liberty, Pawnee City and Humboldt.

On June 19, 1944, she was married to Robert Boston in Seneca, Kansas and they had one son, Mike. In November of 1948, Lucille married Melvin McNeely in St. Joseph, Missouri and they had one daughter, Patricia. Lucille married Albert Boeck on August 31, 1974. On September 5, 2013, she married Dale Wiler.

Lucille was a member of the First Christian Church, Beatrice VFW Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 269 in Humboldt. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother and a good neighbor in time of need.