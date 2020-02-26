February 2, 1929 - February 24, 2020
Edith Lucille (Thomas) Boeck Wiler, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Syracuse. She was born near Burchard on February 2, 1929 to Nicholas and Erma (Carrico) Thomas. Lucille attended schools at Liberty, Pawnee City and Humboldt.
On June 19, 1944, she was married to Robert Boston in Seneca, Kansas and they had one son, Mike. In November of 1948, Lucille married Melvin McNeely in St. Joseph, Missouri and they had one daughter, Patricia. Lucille married Albert Boeck on August 31, 1974. On September 5, 2013, she married Dale Wiler.
Lucille was a member of the First Christian Church, Beatrice VFW Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 269 in Humboldt. She was a kind and loving mother and grandmother and a good neighbor in time of need.
Lucille will be greatly missed by her son, Mike Boston and wife Donna of Lincoln; daughter, Pat Beckmann and husband Jerry of Elmwood; grandchildren, Leah Murgas and husband Larry, Vincent Boston and wife Angie, Windy Ingram and husband Shad, Dustin Beckmann and wife EunHee; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Thomas of Beatrice; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Melvin McNeely, Albert Boeck, Dale Wiler; and brothers, Gerald Thomas, Dean Thomas and John Thomas.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:30 to 1:30 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
