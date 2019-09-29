December 28, 1922 - September 25, 2019
Edith Louise Kinbacher, 96, of Lincoln passed away September 25, 2019. Born December 28, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael E. and Louise (Schell) Kinbacher. Ret. Analyst for New York Life Insurance Co. Edith was a member of United Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Family members include her nieces and nephew Kye Halsted, Friend, Kurt Kinbacher, Chadron and Kris Gearhart, Bellevue; cousin Doreen Livingston, Malverne, NY. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Edward.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. No visitation, cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edith Kinbacher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.