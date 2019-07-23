July 21, 2019
Edith L. Claassen, 98 years of age, joined her heavenly family on July 21, 2019.
Survivors include children Phyllis (Ron) Fielder of Beatrice, Janet (Ray) Betka of Naples, FL, Rod (Beth) Claassen of Castle Rock, CO, and Larry (Brenda) Claassen of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren; 1 step grandson; 4 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Beatrice Mennonite Church.