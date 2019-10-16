April 12, 1918 - October 15, 2019
Edith A. (Etmund) Pohlman left this life October 15, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born to Elizabeth (Brunke) and Andrew Etmund on April 12, 1918 on the family farm near Roca, NE. Edith attended Hickman High School, Peru State College, and UNL. Teaching positions were held in rural Gage and Lancaster Counties. After her marriage to Harlan “Cork” Pohlman in 1942, they lived on a farm near Hickman, NE where she enjoyed gardening, taking care of the acreage, and her flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Luella Etmund, and brother Aaron “Buster” Etmund.Family left with special memories are daughters Sharon (Neil) Wissink and Mardell (Bill) North; grandsons Todd Wissink and Christopher (Jeanan) North; granddaughter “favorite” Lisa (Josh) Wissink Hicks; great grandchildren Riane Hicks, Taylor Wissink, and Nathan North.
Edith was a member of Hickman Presbyterian Church for 76 years. A private graveside farewell will be held at the Hickman Cemetery. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.