October 13, 1928 - November 14, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Ed Rempe, 91 of Superior, husband of Joan, passed away Nov. 14, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at St Joseph Catholic Church, Superior. Burial with military honors: Evergreen Cemetery, Superior. Visitation: 4-8 pm with rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the church. The family will be present after the rosary in the basement. Megrue-Price Funeral Home, Superior.
To send flowers to the family of Ed Rempe, please visit Tribute Store.