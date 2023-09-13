Earl S. Hatfield

January 4, 1939 - September 9, 2023

Earl S. Hatfield, 84, of Lincoln passed away on September 9, 2023. Born on January 4, 1939 in Majestic, Kentucky, Hatfield, the youngest of six children, moved to Columbus, Ohio at the age of 12 with his mother and twin sister, Susie. After finishing High School, Hatfield moved to Akron, Ohio to pursue a degree in business at Akron University, where he met his wife of 61 years, Donna (Salem). Both graduated in 1963.

In 1963, Hatfield began a 45 year career with the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, which led him to the Industrial Products Headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1971, where he and his family would make their home. Hatfield loved Goodyear, and was honored with the Global Spirit Award for the Engineered Products Division in 1991. His colleagues from his career were among his dearest friends throughout his life. His career achievements were many.

His love for his family and friends guided his life, and his dedication to his wife, children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren (numerous dogs) and friends was his true focus. Hatfield dearly loved Nebraska football, hosting decades of tailgates next to Memorial Stadium.

Also active in the community, Hatfield was committed to Junior Achievement, serving on the JA Board of Directors from 1985-2002, and serving on the Board of Directors of the Cornhusker Better Business Bureau from 1977-1990 and serving as its Board Chairman in 1980. Hatfield was also the president of the Lincoln Southeast Booster Club in 1986 and 1987. A great athlete in his era, his love for athletics of all types never waned.

Hatfield was preceded in death by his father Cassius Hatfield, mother Quinnie (Matney), brothers Tracy Hatfield, Cassius Hatfield II, Emory Hatfield, and his sisters Meleta Sammons and Susan DeBord.

Earl is survived by his wife Donna, his daughter Erleen Hatfield of New York, NY, his son Scott and daughter in law Stephanie Hatfield, and his grandchildren Benjamin and Margaret Hatfield all of Lincoln, Nebraska. He will be sorely missed.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14th from 5pm to 7pm at Roper & Sons Funeral Home-South Chapel, 3950 E Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE. Funeral services will follow on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 AM also at Roper & Sons Funeral Home-South Chapel. Interment will immediately follow the funeral services at Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L St, Lincoln, NE.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com