Mass of Christian Burial: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00AM at North American Martyrs Catholic Church (1101 Isaac Drive). Rosary at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at North American Martyrs with family greeting friends' afterward. Internment with Military Honors: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Road, Omaha). Memorials to ARC of Lincoln Lancaster County and American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com