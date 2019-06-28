November 22, 1926 - June 26, 2019
Earl E. Fulliton, age 92, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2019. He was born November 22, 1926 in Loup City to Frank and Euvena (Johnson) Fulliton. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he served for two years. He went on to earn his associate's degree in business at the Lincoln School of Commerce. He began working for First Federal Lincoln at the age of 25 and remained with the company for 40 years, retiring as vice president and branch manager of the office on Cotner Blvd at age 65. Earl was an active member of Temple Baptist Church and more recently attended Indian Hills Community Church.
Earl is survived by his wife of 69 years, Phyllis (Weehler) Fulliton, sons, Dr. William (Christine) Fulliton and Don (Kayleen) Fulliton; grandchildren, Luke (Chelsea) Fulliton, Natalie (Tom) Pizzo, Levi (Jean) Fulliton, Sam Fulliton and Lucy Fulliton; step-granddaughter, Laura (Steven) Strang and great-grandchildren, Addy, Ritter, Drake, Garrett, Ireland and Evangeline Fulliton, Aaron, James and Audrey Pizzo, Laynee and Cogan Fulliton and Rowan Strang. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Richard and Alice Dinsdale, baby brother Roy Allen and great-grandson Chase Fulliton.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. A reception and time of fellowship will immediately follow the service. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials have been suggested to Indian Hills Community Church or to People's City Mission. Online condolences may be shared at www.lincolnfh.com