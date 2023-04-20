Earl Collier Pate
October 22, 2022
Full Obituary was published in October of 2022. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM in The College View SDA Church in the Heartland Room. 4801 Prescott Avenue, Lincoln, Nebraska.
