Earl C. Sterns
April 2, 2023
Earl C. Sterns, 75, Hollenberg, KS passed away April 2, 2023. Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (4-11-23) Oak Creek Cemetery, Raymond, NE. Roper and Sons Funeral Home is handling the service.
