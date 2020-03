Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

E. Elayne Sullivan, 85, of Wymore passed away on March 3, 2020. Funeral will be 11 AM Saturday, March 7, at the Wymore Church of Christ. Burial: Blue Springs Cemetery. Closed casket visitation: 10 am - 8 pm Friday at Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Blue Springs Cemetery and Wymore-Blue Springs Area Fund. Please visit ghchapel.com.