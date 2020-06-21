× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 26, 1935 - June 19, 2020

Dwight M. Crewdson, 84, of Ashland, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born July 26, 1935 in Lincoln, NE to Paul and Katherine (Worster) Crewdson. He was a former warehouse supervisor and had worked for the Minnegasco for 38 years. His greatest joy in life was family, friends, fantail pigeons, bass fishing and dogs. He held a variety of state and national association positions within the pigeon and bass fields and won numerous awards in both.

Dwight is survived by his wife Lana of Ashland, children, Debbie Crewdson of Las Vegas, NV, Steve Crewdson of Houston, TX, Sherri (Ted) Stock of Lincoln, Pennie Marshall and Stacy Kreiter both of Lincoln. Grandchildren Chris (Victoria) Stock, Josh and Luke Marshall, Great-Grandchildren Viarra and Ezra Stock. Brother Robert of Lincoln, Sisters Carol Hunt of Lincoln and Kathy Crewdson of Tolland CN. Preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers Dewayne and Marvin and Sister Doris.

Memorials are suggests to the family for the ongoing care of his beloved little girls (Dogs). Services at a later date. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com

