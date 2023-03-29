Dwight Lyman Ganzel

January 26, 1924 - March 25, 2023

Dwight Lyman Ganzel of Lincoln died on March 25, at the age of 99, surrounded by his children, plus grandkids and great-grandkids. He was born on Jan. 26, 1924, on a farm near Otoe, NE. He attended a one-room school through the 8th grade and was one of 8 students who graduated from Otoe High School in 1941. Before WWII, he had become committed to the cause of peace, so Dwight registered as an conscientious objector. He completed “alternate service” at a forest service camp in California and as an attendant at the State Mental Hospital in Cherokee, Iowa. In 1946, he volunteered for a new program shipping donated livestock to Europe and Asia to rebuild agriculture in war-torn areas. That “cattle boat” project evolved into Heifer International. He completed two trips to Poland before being discharged in June, 1946.

Dwight returned to Nebraska Wesleyan in a pre-ministerial program. At Wesleyan, he met Margaret Winquest of Holdrege, and that began a relationship that lasted 75 years. They were married in Lewiston NE (where he was a student minister) on September 2, 1947. Dwight graduated from Wesleyan in 1949. He completed graduate studies in 1953 at Garrett Biblical Seminary in Evanston, Illinois. Together, Dwight and Margaret served United Methodist Churches in Loami, IL; Alma, NE; Waverly; Oakland; Grace UMC in Lincoln; and Fairbury. They retired in 1987 and moved to Lincoln.

Highlights of Dwight's service included: AFS-USA international high school exchange program; the UMC conference youth services committee; he led dozens of youth summer camps; the Nebraska UMC Historical Center/Archives and Board of Ordained Ministry; the Lincoln Chaplin Corps; several food pantry organizations; CROP Hunger Walk programs; Ten Thousand Villages fair-trade store; the Jefferson County Historical Society; Region V Mental Health; the board of Home Services Independent Living Committee; and Nebraskans for Peace. At every church he served or attended, he participated in the choir and music program. Over the years, he donated over 10 gallons of blood to various blood banks. He and Margaret served on election boards in Alma and Lincoln. In 1993, he was recognized as the Peacemaker of the Year for Nebraska. And in 2013, he and Margaret received the KFOR Living Legacy Award for their volunteer work.

Dwight's hobbies and interests included wood working, refinishing antique furniture, caning chairs, gardening, and family history. He was proud of helping organize 25 biannual Ganzel/Hackman family reunions. In his parents' generation 3 Ganzels married 3 Hackmans and the two families were cemented closely together.

Those who have “gone ahead of him” include his parents Chester and Clara, his wife Margaret (on April 10, 2022), and his siblings Virgil, Eileen Tomlinson, Stanley and Gwen Pegler. Those who “remain behind” include: Sister-in-law Janet Cook of League City, TX, and her family. Brother-in-law Bill Tomlinson of Indianola, Iowa, and his family. Many nieces and nephews on both the Winquest and Ganzel sides. Son Bill & Nancy Childs, his granddaughter Katie Chapin and great-grandson Titus William Henderson of Lincoln. Daughter Julie & Charles Willnerd of Bennet, granddaughter Sarah/Chris Ferdico, with great-grandkids Josh, Gabi, Alex and Dawson; and his grandson David and his fiancee Wendy Stahlnecker and children Katalyna, Annaleigh, and Jaxon. Daughter Alice Ganzel of Mt. Vernon, IA, and granddaughter Hannah Ganzel. Daughter Catherine Amis of Longmont, CO, former son-in-law Allen Amis, grandson Andrew/Sophia Amis, with great-grandkids Nathan & Kaylee; and grandson Cameron. Exchange student daughter Martha Traverso/Keith Pike of Newfoundland, her sons Omar Jaramillo and Ronald/Nina Jaramillo with grandkids Hannibal & Olivia. Nigerian foreign student son Cyprian/Roseline Okeke, now from Louisville, KT, and their kids Uju, Nkechi, Chidum & Kene. For those who are counting, he was blessed with 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Dwight's final act of giving was that he willed his body to the Anatomical Board so that medical students can learn human anatomy on actual bodies. In lieu of flowers or cards, memorials should be donated to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Lincoln, and Heifer International. Services will be at Aldersgate UMC, 84 & South Streets, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. The church will livestream the service at https://www.youtube.com/@aldersgateunitedmethodistc8463.