May 28, 1929 - June 6, 2020

Dwight Harry Snoke, 91, Lincoln, passed away June 6, 2020. Born May 28, 1929 in Elmwood, NE to Harry and Margaret Deles (Dernier) Snoke. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran 1951-1953. Dwight was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, American Legion Post, V.F.W. and Masonic Lodge.

Family members include sister Vivian (Robert) Tate, Puyallup, WA; brother Dale (Sylvia) Snoke, Elmwood; special friend Hattie Kuwamoto, Lincoln; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and wife Audrey.

Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday (6-11-20) Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 6800 S. 14th Street with Pastor Joe Dietrich officiating. Please meet at Gate #2 at 12:45 pm. Memorials to Eagle American Legion. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

