Dwight H. Hammer

Funeral Services will be 10 AM on Thursday, July 16, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation with family 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Memorials suggested to the Back Pack Program through the Lincoln Food Bank or Tabitha Hospice.