Dwight H. Hammer
July 11, 2020
Funeral Services will be 10 AM on Thursday, July 16, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation with family 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15. Memorials suggested to the Back Pack Program through the Lincoln Food Bank or Tabitha Hospice.
To send flowers to the family of Dwight Hammer, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.