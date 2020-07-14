× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1944 - July 11, 2020

Dwight H. Hammer, 76, of Lincoln, passed away on July 11, 2020 after a courageous three year journey through cancer. Mr. Hammer was born January 15, 1944 to Earl & Doris (Castner) Hammer in Lemmon, SD. His family moved to Mobridge, SD in 1955 where he attended grade school and graduated in 1962 from Mobridge High School. He had a passion for music and sang in chorus and played the bassoon in the orchestra. His love for music never diminished. He attended college in Aberdeen, SD and moved to Lincoln, NE in 1963 to attend the University of Nebraska. After various employments he began work at Bankers Life/Ameritas in August of 1970 and retired in 2009 after 39 years.

His passion for music continued as he became very active in the Lincoln Continentals Barbershop Chorus and sang in various quartets. Dwight also enjoyed playing his theater organ. After retirement, he became a volunteer with the Back Pack Program through Kiwanis, where he enjoyed serving the families at Elliott Elementary School. He truly had a servant heart and showed kindness to everyone he met. His smile will be missed.

Survivors include nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bev Hammer; also grieving his passing are nieces, Linda (Dale) Stoehr, Jeannie (Rod) Pittam. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard & Guy; sister, Joy Crawford.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Interment will follow in Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Back Pack Program through the Lincoln Food Bank or Tabitha Hospice. The service will be streamed live on Facebook through Butherus, Maser and Love Live Stream, online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

