Dwayne William Armbrust

Of Elkhorn, Lifelong Farmer. Descendent of Pioneer Douglas County farmers. Passed away May 24, 2020 of natural causes at Papillion Manor in Papillion, NE. Dwayne W. Armbrust was born January 9, 1931 in the farmhouse on his parents' farm at 100th & F Streets, near Millard. He was the son of William G. and Alvina (Neuhaus) Armbrust. He attended Oakdale country school and graduated from Central High School in Omaha. He met his future wife, Nancy A. Pedersen, in Confirmation class at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Benson, NE. They married on Dec. 9 1951. They first made their home in the old Sump place at 118th & I Streets. In 1957 they moved to the farm they bought north of Elkhorn, where they milked cows, farmed, and raised 4 children.