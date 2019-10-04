{{featured_button_text}}
Dwayne Lee Kaiser

March 21, 1956 - October 2, 2019

Dwayne Lee Kaiser, age 63, of Geneva, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Geneva. Born March 21, 1956, in Central City to Roy & Geraldine (Gleason) Kaiser. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, Geneva, with Pastor Delmar Klover. Graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. Visitation: 1 - 8 p.m. with family present 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

Events

Oct 4
Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
1:00PM-8:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Oct 4
Family Present for Visitation
Friday, October 4, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Farmer & Son Funeral Home
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE 68361
Oct 5
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 5, 2019
10:30AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
1026 O St
Geneva, NE 68361
