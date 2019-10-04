March 21, 1956 - October 2, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Dwayne Lee Kaiser, age 63, of Geneva, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Geneva. Born March 21, 1956, in Central City to Roy & Geraldine (Gleason) Kaiser. Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church, Geneva, with Pastor Delmar Klover. Graveside services: Geneva Public Cemetery. Visitation: 1 - 8 p.m. with family present 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, October 4, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home, Geneva. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family of Dwayne Kaiser, please visit Tribute Store.