October 20, 1930 - August 26, 2020

Dwayne E. Greenwalt, 89 of Lincoln, passed away August 26, 2020. Dwayne was born on October 20, 1930, in Lincoln, to Alexander and Emma (Dormer) Greenwalt. He graduated from Lincoln High School and served 6 years in the Air Force. Dwayne worked for Pepsi for many years and enjoyed fishing, bowling and woodworking.

Dwayne is survived by his daughter Teresa (husband Roy) McKinney, and sons Rick Greenwalt and Paul (wife Barbara) Greenwalt; grandsons Travis Weiler, Chad Greenwalt and Brandon Greenwalt; five great-grandchildren and a sister Evangeline Brehm. He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Alexander, Jr. and sister Emma Greenwalt.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love, 4040 A Street, crurrent Covid 19 restrictions apply. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 noon to 7 pm with family present from 3 pm to 5 pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com