December 31,1933 - August 14, 2019
Dwain Ohnoutka passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 14. He was born December 31,1933 in Touhy, to George & Lucille (Hawkinson) Ohnoutka.
Dwain joined the Navy in 1953 and then was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as a pitcher in 1955. Instead of a baseball career, he followed his heart and married Donna Pacl and moved to Lincoln where he worked at American Stores as an electrician.
He ended his working career as Maintenance Manager at Paramount Linen. Baseball was always in his heart and he continued to play fastpitch softball for many years. Dwain was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame in 2003. He was an avid golfer and loved the Royals, Notre Dame and Huskers.
He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church for 51 years where he was a member of the choir and Knights of Columbus. Throughout his life, he continued his love of sports as he watched and supported his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all their sporting events.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Donna; son Mitch (Cindy) and daughter Lori (Rick) Abel of Lincoln. Grandchildren Nicole (Chris) Clauss, Ryan (Kristen) Ohnoutka, Carly and Macy Abel. Great-grandchildren Jordyn, Madalyn, Gavin and Paisley Clauss. Sister Bernetta (Bud) Divis of Brainard. Preceded in death by parents, George and Lucille Ohnoutka; sister and brother-in-law Loretta & Ludvik Walla; Inlaws Ray and Rose Pacl; Viola and Joseph Nanfito; Norma and Andy Murren.
Visitation will be at Butherus, Maser & Love on Sunday, August 18, from 5-8PM with a rosary at 7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Apostle Church, 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 19. Interment will be held at St. Vitus Catholic Cemetery in Touhy, NE at 2:30. Memorials to St. John the Apostle Church or directed to the family for later designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
