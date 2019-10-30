October 13, 1924 - October 28, 2019
Dudley E. Foulk, Jr., 95, formerly of Waverly, Nebraska, passed away on October 28, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. Dudley Jr. was born to Dudley and Hilda (Weinhardt) Foulk on October 13, 1924 in Columbus, Ohio. His Dad was a professional ball player so the family moved many times in his youth. He grew up in Ericson, Nebraska and helped out at the family hardware store. Dudley graduated from Grand Island High School then served his country by joining the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Salisbury Sound. After the war, Dudley returned to Nebraska and married Dolly White on July 11, 1948 in Ericson, Nebraska. They made their home both in Lincoln and Waverly, Nebraska and raised four children. Dudley retired from Nabisco after 33 years of loyal service as a truck driver.
Dudley was predeceased by his wife, Dolly; parents; brothers Leon Foulk and Richard Yeager. Survivors include: Sons and spouses: Lane and Debbie Foulk of Lincoln, NE; Douglas Foulk and Mike Ponto of Minneapolis, MN; daughters and spouses: Terry DeBuhr and Larry Kegel of Eugene, OR; and Kimberly and Peter Jorgensen of Lincoln, NE; Grandchildren Aaron Foulk, Lincoln, NE, Melissa (Curtiss) Routh, Omaha, NE, Erik (Faye) DeBuhr, Eugene, OR, Craig DeBuhr, Eugene, OR, Elanor and Rose Jorgensen, Lincoln, NE; Great-Grandchildren Abram DeBuhr, Connor and Samantha Routh; Sisters-in-law, Vona Klink, El Paso, TX; Wilma Mason, CA; several nieces and nephews.
Services at Lane Memorial Funeral Home, Eugene, OR