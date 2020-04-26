March 25, 1925 - April 21, 2020
Duane W. Lenz, 95, of Lincoln passed away April 21, 2020. Born March 25, 1925 in Elmwood, NE to Walter H. and Annette C. (Eikerman) Lenz. Duane was a graduate of Eustis, NE High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Westmar University in Le Mars, IA and his Master's from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL. During his seminary he served a church in Gillingham, WI. Duane served as United Methodist Churches in Crofton, De Bois, Orchard, Kearney (Faith), Aurora, Sidney, Lincoln (Warren) and Southeast Nebraska District Superintendent. He retired in 1991 after 47 years in the ministry.
Duane served on multiple church boards and committees. Duane was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, former member of Northeast Kiwanis, Cornhusker Kiwanis and Senior Community Chorus. Duane was creative, caring, loving and kind. He had many hobbies such as wood carving and stained glass before and after retirement.
Family members include his wife of 72 years Lucile Deike Lenz; children Nancy (Jack) Armitage, Omaha, David (Patty) Lenz, Kearney, Steven (Anne) Lenz, Lincoln and Barbara Lenz, Omaha; grandchildren Jeff (Carol) Armitage, Julie Armitage (Justin) Koehler, Derrick (Lea) Lenz, Stuart (Shannon) Lenz, Daniel (Karen) Lenz, Nathan (Kate) Lenz, Marisha Lenz (Tony) Dang, Jeremy (Megan) Lenz and Tyler (Erica) Lenz; step-grandchildren Matthew (Hayley), Stephanie (Roger), Jaime (Keith), and Samantha; proud great-grandfather to 27 children; sister Marilyn Lenz Krause, Hurst, TX; sisters-in-law Marilyn Lenz, Hurst, TX and Janice Deike, Wahpeton, ND.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Carroll Lenz, Ft. Worth, TX, sister Crystal Graham, Hurst, TX and daughter-in-law LeAnne Lenz, Kearney, NE.
Private Family Inurnment. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church www.trinitylincoln.org, Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org, Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.