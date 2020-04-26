Duane W. Lenz, 95, of Lincoln passed away April 21, 2020. Born March 25, 1925 in Elmwood, NE to Walter H. and Annette C. (Eikerman) Lenz. Duane was a graduate of Eustis, NE High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Westmar University in Le Mars, IA and his Master's from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary, Evanston, IL. During his seminary he served a church in Gillingham, WI. Duane served as United Methodist Churches in Crofton, De Bois, Orchard, Kearney (Faith), Aurora, Sidney, Lincoln (Warren) and Southeast Nebraska District Superintendent. He retired in 1991 after 47 years in the ministry.