June 15, 1944 - November 7, 2019
Duane K. Krepel, 75 years, of Lincoln, Nebraska died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, NE.
Duane was born June 15, 1944 in North Bend, NE to Joseph Krepel and Wilma (Cinfel) Krepel Harris. He grew up in North Bend and was a 1963 graduate of North Bend High School. He moved to Lincoln and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business.
He owned The Mill Coffee and Tea Shop, which originated on O Street and now is in the Haymarket area in Lincoln and Avant Card (gift store) which closed in 2009.
Duane is survived by his brothers, Marvin (Doris) Krepel of North Bend, Joseph (Margaret) Krepel of Schuyler, NE and LaVern (Kathy) Krepel of North Bend. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Krepel.
A Celebration of Life will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 P.M., at the VFW Hall in North Bend. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. Memorials may be directed to the family for a designation yet to be determined. Condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com