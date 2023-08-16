Duane John Topp

August 13, 2023

Duane John Topp, 91, of Adams, NE passed away on August 13, 2023.

Visitation will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at Hickman-Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home from 3-8pm with Family present 6-8pm. Burial will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10:00am at the Pella Cemetery followed by the Funeral at 11:00am at the Pella Reformed Church-rural Adams, NE.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Family for later designation.

Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Family for later designation.