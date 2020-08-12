× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 27, 1944 – August 10, 2020

Duane Henry Wilken, 76, of Palmyra Nebraska passed Monday August 10th after a short battle with cancer. Duane was born in Syracuse Nebraska to Henry and Emma Wilken.

Survivors: Sons, Don (Tammi) Wilken of Greenwood and Dean (Juli) Wilken of Lincoln. Three grandchildren, Ashlie, Louden, and Mason Wilken as well as one great-grandchild Aiden.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to The Monarch, 4201 S 78th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506. Condolences to www.aspenaftercare.com

