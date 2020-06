Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Duane Harold McCauley (formerly of Edgar, NE), age 65. Memorial graveside services will be held Thursday 1:00 pm June 11, 2020 at the Edgar Cemetery, Edgar, NE. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar, NE is in charge of the arrangements.