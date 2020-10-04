Duane Frank Neuenburg died in the Faith on September 22, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska at home with his beloved and devoted wife of 70 years and 20 days Bonnie (Smith) Neuenburg at his side. He was attended by angels, which included his only living daughter, Kristine Rodriguez. He was born on New Years Day 1931 at home near Wabasso Minnesota to loving parents Hector and Freida Neuenburg. Sister Marian (Meschke) of New Ulm Minnesota joined the family the following year. He graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois where he studied Philosophy and German. It was there that a beautiful and spunky young woman caught his attention and heart. On September 2, 1950 at age 19 he married Bonnie Lee Smith (18) in Cozad Nebraska. It was 102 degrees that day! Their marriage continued to sizzle until his dying day.