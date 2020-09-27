 Skip to main content
Duane Frank Neuenburg
Duane Frank Neuenburg

September 22, 2020

Duane Frank Neuenburg, age 89, Lincoln passed away 9-22-2020. Arrangements by Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences: trumpmemorials.com.

