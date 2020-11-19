October 10, 1934 - November 17, 2020

Duane E. Daubendiek, 86, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born in Beatrice on October 10, 1934 to Edwin Sr and Irma (Meyer) Daubendiek. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where he was a very dedicated lifelong member serving in several capacities. He married Irene Dorn on December 22, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell and to this union was born 4 children, Judy, Linda, Kathy and Steve. He was a lifelong farmer in the Beatrice area.

Duane is survived by his wife, Irene; daughters, Linda Himmelberg (Bill), Kathy Stephens (Greg), both of Lincoln; son, Steve Daubendiek (Hong) of Omaha; son-in-law, Rick Shaneyfelt (Susan) of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren with one more due in May; and many more family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Judy Shaneyfelt; granddaughter, Holly Himmelberg; brothers, Loren and Edwin Jr; parents-in-law, John and Minnie (Holz) Dorn; and many other relatives.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at all public events. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or Mission Central in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.