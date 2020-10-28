Duane D Bomberger

February 21, 1954 - October 23, 2020

On Friday October 23, 2020, Duane D Bomberger passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Lincoln, Neb. Duane was born in Lincoln on February 21, 1954 to Darrel and Lillie (Stotts) Bomberger. Duane married Betty “Jane” Bomberger on December 1, 1973 in Lincoln. He was a hardworking man, who installed garage doors for a total of 43 years.

He made many friends and was known as a dependable member of his community. His neighbors knew him to be always ready to give a helping hand. He was well loved by his family, so much so that even his cousin's children called him Uncle Duane. He loved shooting, fishing, and most of all his grandchildren. He will be fondly remembered by all the lives he touched.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Douglas and Allen Bomberger and sister Karen (Bomberger) Schwartman. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years Jane (Venhaus) Bomberger, Daughter: Jenifer Simpson (Richard “John”). Son: Joshua Bomberger, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 the funeral ceremony will be small and private. There will be no viewing. For those who wish to send flowers they will be accepted at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N 27th Street, Lincoln. From now until Thursday Oct 29th at 3 pm. We will have a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences at Lincolnalternativefuneral.com