Dr. William Jennings Landis
April 27, 1944 - June 17, 2020
Dr. William Jennings Landis, a lifelong physician at the Grand Island Clinic, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Bill was born April 27th, 1944, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Frank E. and Ruth Mary Jennings Landis. As a youngster, Bill played the clarinet and tennis, was president of the Science Club at Lincoln Southeast High and graduated in the top 3% of his class with a Regents' Scholarship to UNL. His undergraduate degree in philosophy and pre-med was awarded in 1965.
He pursued his schooling as a student at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. In the summer he took classes on electrical engineering at the UNL College of Engineering. The day of his graduation, he was awarded a Doctorate in Medicine, a Masters in Science in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Biophysics and Physiology. Bill married Margaret Ann Condon on June 1, 1970. He then completed his Internal Medicine residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in July of 1973. As part of his residency, he did preceptorships in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood of New York City, in Atlanta, Georgia, and in rural Alaska.
Bill began his practice at the Grand Island Clinic in 1973 and retired forty-seven years later. Bill loved being a doctor, enjoyed the puzzle-solving aspect of internal medicine but did not like insurance companies or the government looking over his shoulder and second-guessing his doctoring.
Insatiable curiosity and a sharp wit were hallmarks. He often drove to see things that intrigued him, such as the horse farms of Kentucky, the stops along the journey of his ancestors across America, art exhibits in Chicago, Cincinnati and Washington as well as the Highway to the Sun in Glacier National Park. Driving across the country was an adventure that often left the four-lane freeways to explore the two-lane roads that are marked in blue on maps.
He was deeply and widely read, making him an interesting and instructive conversationalist on practically any subject. His mother and he shared an appreciation of classical music.
Margaret, or “Mug” as friends' know her, was a farm girl and the two spent their years in the country where she could breed and train thoroughbred racehorses. Landis Stables was far more than a hobby for them and Bill was the Fonner Park track physician insuring his presence there a great deal.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Margaret Ann Landis. He leaves two sons, Benjamin Eugene Landis (Jocelyn) and their daughter Katrina of Hastings, Mark Jennings Landis of Grand Island and a daughter, Ann Mary Landis of Des Moines, Iowa. Bill is survived by three siblings, Helen Alice (Tom) Dawson, Frank E. (Polly) Landis and David M. (Melodee) Landis all of Lincoln, Nebraska. The family claims another sibling, Yukiko Yukawa, a foreign exchange student from Osaka, Japan. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ruth Mary Landis and in-laws Eugene and Margaret Condon.
Should you wish to remember Bill, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity and raising a glass to toast him this coming New Year's Eve.