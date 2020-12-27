Dr. William Jennings Landis

Insatiable curiosity and a sharp wit were hallmarks. He often drove to see things that intrigued him, such as the horse farms of Kentucky, the stops along the journey of his ancestors across America, art exhibits in Chicago, Cincinnati and Washington as well as the Highway to the Sun in Glacier National Park. Driving across the country was an adventure that often left the four-lane freeways to explore the two-lane roads that are marked in blue on maps.

He was deeply and widely read, making him an interesting and instructive conversationalist on practically any subject. His mother and he shared an appreciation of classical music.

Margaret, or “Mug” as friends' know her, was a farm girl and the two spent their years in the country where she could breed and train thoroughbred racehorses. Landis Stables was far more than a hobby for them and Bill was the Fonner Park track physician insuring his presence there a great deal.