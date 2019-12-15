Dr. William "Bill" Murphy
View Comments

Dr. William "Bill" Murphy

{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. William "Bill" Murphy

December 7, 2019

Dr. William "Bill" Murphy, 94 of Topeka, Kansas peacefully departed this world on December 7, 2019. In keeping with Bill's wishes, the family will have, at a later date, a private celebration of his life. In memory of his passion for education, dentistry, and caring for others, the family requests any memorials be designated for The Dr. William and Dorothy Murphy Memorial Scholarship which has been established at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska or the UNMC College of Dentistry in Lincoln, Nebraska. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News