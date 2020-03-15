August 24, 1928 - March 2, 2020
Dr. Weldon "Val" Vlasak, 91 of Clatonia, passed away on Monday March 2, 2020. Born on August 24, 1928 in Hooper, Nebraska. He married Margaret Leininger on April 10, 1952. Val briefly studied art before he joined the Army Air Corps serving as a SSgt. at Turner AFB, 31st Fighter Wing. Val went on to get his bachelor degree at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his master's from the University of Arizona-Tuscon, and his doctorate from George Washington University in Washington D.C., all in electrical engineering. He authored four books and published articles in multiple science publications.
Val had a very creative mind, and loved to make things work better, more efficiently, and often invented prototypes for the companies he worked for. He had a wide variety of interests including astronomy, entering invention contests, music, love of wild life, traveling, scuba diving, teaching himself to play the piano, with his greatest passion being fencing.
He began fencing while attending UNL and continued for over seven decades. He studied under Aldo Nadi, whom he considered the greatest fencer of all time. He helped found the Fort Lauderdale Fencing Club, which still exists today. Val competed in local, state, sectional, and national events earning dozens and dozens of medals, including six gold medals at the Senior Olympics. Val was a member of the Lincoln Fencing Club, and when asked what fencing had taught him he answered "Honor above Everything".
Val is survived by his wife, Margaret; and daughter Jacqueline Sabold of Bandon, Oregon.