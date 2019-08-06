Dr. Vern “Doc” Shires

May 28, 1928 - August 1, 2019
Dr. Vern Shires, 91, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 1, 2019. He was a veterinarian, graduating from Kansas State.
He practiced in Bloomfield and later worked as a federal meat inspector. He and his wife were avid golfers. They attended sporting events for their grandsons, and UNO women's volleyball team.
He was a Mason, and volunteered for the Elks Club and Sesostris Shrine. He played in the Sesostris band, and loved selling novelties at the Shrine Circus. The extended family spent many vacations at Ruttgers Lodge in Minnesota including a 70th wedding anniversary celebration in 2018.
Survivors, wife Phyllis Shires, son Dr. Robert Shires (Jean), daughter Robin (Randy) Spangler. Grandsons, Dr. Adam Shires (Anne), Brian Spangler (Nici), Phil Shires, Kevin (Amie) Shires, and Patrick (Charly) Spangler. Seven great grandchildren.
Dr. Shires donated his body to UNMC Anatomical Board. A celebration of life will be held Friday (8/9) at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 84th and Pioneer at 11 AM in the chapel. Lunch will be served following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Marks or the Sesostris Shrine. Cards can be sent to Phyllis Shires at Windcrest Assisted Living, 7208 Van Dorn, Apt 101, 68506.
