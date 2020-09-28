Dr. Thomas W Gomon, 75, of Lincoln, NE returned to his heavenly home while peacefully sleeping on Thursday September 24, 2020 with his wife and four children beside him. Thomas William Gomon was born on October 27, 1944 to Dr Neal S & Marion L (Eynon) Gomon in Omaha, NE. He was raised in Peru, NE. He then moved to Lincoln in 1968 where he pursued his education and graduated in 1972 from the University of Nebraska College Of Dentistry. He practiced general dentistry for 45 years before retiring on August 31, 2016. Thomas was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lavonne Sue (Stephens) Gomon on December 20, 1963. Their marriage gave them two sons and two daughters. In 2019, Thomas and Lavonne celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.