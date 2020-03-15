Dr. Robert Eugene McPherson

January 27, 1932
Robert Eugene McPherson (87) of Bradenton, Florida, died March 1, 2020. Robert was born in Neligh, Nebraska, to Verne and Hilah McPherson. He graduated from Neligh High School and earned B.S. and D.D.S. degrees from the University of Nebraska becoming the third generation of his family to practice dentistry in Nebraska.
Robert married Betty Barnes in 1953, with whom he had a daughter and a son. He then spent two years in the Air Force at Moses Lake, Washington, before moving to Hastings, Nebraska, where he practiced dentistry for forty years. Among his many accomplishments, Robert served as President of the Nebraska Dental Association and President of the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, as well as serving on the State of Nebraska Library Commission.
Robert enjoyed fly fishing, gardening, traveling, building and flying model airplanes, and barbershop singing. Over the years, he belonged to three different barbershop groups, in three different states, finally retiring from the Sarasota, Florida Chorus of the Keys.
Robert married Kathleen Jacoby Mast in 1979. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, daughter, Kathryn (Kate) Smith and her husband John, son, Scott McPherson, M.D., and his wife Kim, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by a brother and sister, and one grandchild.
Cremation arrangements by National Cremation Society. No services are planned. Memorials may be sent to a charity of one's choice.