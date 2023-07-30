Dr. Robert "Bob" L. Bovey, Capt., USN Ret

October 17, 1937 - July 8, 2023

Dr. Robert "Bob" L. Bovey, Capt., USN Ret, died on July 8th, 2023 in Winchester, Virginia at the age of 85. Born October 17, 1937 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Ruby Bovey, Bob moved to Lincoln in 1948. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1954 and the US Naval Academy in 1959 with a BS in Marine Engineering. He received a PhD from Johns Hopkins University in 1964 and an MS, US Navy Nuclear Power Training Program in 1965.

With 22 years in the Navy, he served on both attack and ballistic missile submarines (Captain of the USS Sand Lance SSN660). His last shore tours were as Special Assistant to the Director of Central Intelligence and Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense. Honors include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the National Distinguished Service Medal and the Legion of Merit. After retirement, he was an international business consultant then 25 years with the Institute for Defense Analyses working on national security and homeland defense. Bob was a member of Masonic Lodge #297 in Lincoln; American Legion Post 199; Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity; and is a NE High School Distinguished Alumni.

Bob was a loving husband (married Rosalind Helms in 1960), a kind father and generous friend. He is survived by his wife, Rosalind; sons: Rob (Michelle), and Stuart; sister, Mary Jean Blumenstock (Fran); sister-in-law, Ann McEndarfer (Ed); and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at the Westminster Canterbury chapel, July 31, 2023, in Virginia.

In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Bob to: SVWC Foundation Scholarship Fund which supports Healthcare Scholarships, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.