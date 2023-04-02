Dr. Robert "Bob" Jay

March 23, 2023

Bob Jay was born in 1947 to Delphia and Robert Jay, in Scottsbluff Nebraska, because Bridgeport was too small to have a hospital. Bob was a true academic, from University of Nebraska major in History (and Chi Phi fraternity) to University of Minnesota Masters and PhD in Art History. He taught at Louisiana State University and was Dept Chair at University of Hawaii for many years.

Bob was also a world traveler, fascinated by art and people, even in Lincoln NE. Dr. Robert Jay passed away in Lincoln on March 23, 2023. We like to think of this as Bob's Greatest Adventure.

He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Stump, in York Pennsylvania , four nieces, one nephew, and many friends.

No funeral, a private celebration will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com